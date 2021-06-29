Fans were made to wait after teenager Liam Vincent became Pompey’s first signing of the summer at the start of the month – but it was worth it indeed.

Last week, the Blues announced a trio of fresh faces in Clark Robertson, Shaun Williams and Ryan Tunnicliffe.

They all share one thing in common – they’ve come to PO4 on free transfers from the Championship.

The triumvirtate were plying their trade in the second tier last season. Robertson was at Rotherham, Williams represented Millwall and Tunnicliffe featured for Luton.

Robertson and Williams had options to stay in the Championship but opted for Pompey.

Meanwhile, Tunnicliffe had been offered terms to stay at the Hatters yet also decided to drop to League One.

It certainly bodes well for the rest of Danny Cowley’s recruitment during the transfer window.

So what other free agents who were in the second tier last season are also available?

Here’s who could fit the bill for Pompey...

1. Richard Stearman A player who Danny Cowley knows well, having signed him to keep Huddersfield in the Championship in 2020-21. Pompey appear a centre-back short and Stearman would add experience. He has a promotion to the Premier League under his belt with Sheffield United.

2. Kazenga LuaLua The winger is a mercurial talent on his day, having helped Luton to League One promotion in 2019. In total, LuaLua scored eight goals in 59 appearances for the Hatters in the Championship before his release. He's the brother of former Fratton favourite Lomana LuaLua and following in his brother's footsteps could tempt.

3. Jonny Williams On his day, the Wales international is a class act in the number-10 role. Williams surprisingly left Charlton for Cardiff in January but the move didn't work out. Regular football in League One with Pompey could be attractive.

4. Kieron Freeman With James Bolton leaving and Haji Mnoga likely to head out on loan, Pompey have just one right-back in Callum Johnson and need competition. Freeman hasn't played a lot of football recently, featuring only once for Swansea before his exit. However, he could be a decent addition on a free and has represented the Blues on loan previously.