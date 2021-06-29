13 remaining Championship free agents Portsmouth could target after a trio of second-tier arrivals
Three quickfire signings – and three players who’ve largely been welcomed with enthusiasm by the Fratton faithful.
Fans were made to wait after teenager Liam Vincent became Pompey’s first signing of the summer at the start of the month – but it was worth it indeed.
Last week, the Blues announced a trio of fresh faces in Clark Robertson, Shaun Williams and Ryan Tunnicliffe.
They all share one thing in common – they’ve come to PO4 on free transfers from the Championship.
The triumvirtate were plying their trade in the second tier last season. Robertson was at Rotherham, Williams represented Millwall and Tunnicliffe featured for Luton.
Robertson and Williams had options to stay in the Championship but opted for Pompey.
Meanwhile, Tunnicliffe had been offered terms to stay at the Hatters yet also decided to drop to League One.
It certainly bodes well for the rest of Danny Cowley’s recruitment during the transfer window.
So what other free agents who were in the second tier last season are also available?
Here’s who could fit the bill for Pompey...