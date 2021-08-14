Pictured is: Harry, Anne, Darcey and James Sherlock. Picture: Keith Woodland (140821-7)

14 best photos as Portsmouth fans return to Fratton Park

POMPEY fans have returned to Fratton Park to watch a league game for the first time in 15 months.

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Saturday, 14th August 2021, 5:33 pm

Supporters eagerly flocked back as the Blues ran out 2-0 winners over Crewe Alexandria.

There was much excitement as fans made the old familiar journey to Fratton Park on a Saturday afternoon.

It was the first time that a competitive match had seen fans in the stands since March 2020.

We had our photographers down at the ground.

See if you can spot yourself in our gallery!

1. Fratton Park fans

Pictured is: Chris, Logan, Bailey and Chloe Tate. Picture: Keith Woodland (140821-14)

Photo: Keith Woodland

2. Fratton Park fans

Pictured is: Niamh, Mel, Catlan McKeown. Picture: Keith Woodland (140821-20)

Photo: Keith Woodland

3. Fratton Park fans

Pictured is: Annabel and Dave Simmons. Picture: Keith Woodland (140821-11)

Photo: Keith Woodland

4. Fratton Park fans

Pictured is: Jenson, Nick and Imogen Burgess. Picture: Keith Woodland (140821-5)

Photo: Keith Woodland

Fratton ParkPortsmouthSupportersBlues
