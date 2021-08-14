14 best photos as Portsmouth fans return to Fratton Park

Supporters eagerly flocked back as the Blues ran out 2-0 winners over Crewe Alexandria.
There was much excitement as fans made the old familiar journey to Fratton Park on a Saturday afternoon.
It was the first time that a competitive match had seen fans in the stands since March 2020.
