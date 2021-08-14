14 best photos as Portsmouth fans return to Fratton Park

Supporters eagerly flocked back as the Blues ran out 2-0 winners over Crewe Alexandria.

There was much excitement as fans made the old familiar journey to Fratton Park on a Saturday afternoon.

It was the first time that a competitive match had seen fans in the stands since March 2020.

We had our photographers down at the ground.

See if you can spot yourself in our gallery!

You can subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, for 27p a day.

1. Fratton Park fans Pictured is: Chris, Logan, Bailey and Chloe Tate. Picture: Keith Woodland (140821-14) Photo: Keith Woodland Buy photo

2. Fratton Park fans Pictured is: Niamh, Mel, Catlan McKeown. Picture: Keith Woodland (140821-20) Photo: Keith Woodland Buy photo

3. Fratton Park fans Pictured is: Annabel and Dave Simmons. Picture: Keith Woodland (140821-11) Photo: Keith Woodland Buy photo

4. Fratton Park fans Pictured is: Jenson, Nick and Imogen Burgess. Picture: Keith Woodland (140821-5) Photo: Keith Woodland Buy photo