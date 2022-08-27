News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Portsmouth fans during the EFL Sky Bet League 1 match between Port Vale and Portsmouth at Vale Park, Burslem, England on 27 August 2022.

14 magical pictures of Portsmouth fans enjoying another memorable away day following the Blues

Pompey fans were out in force again as 1,680 made the Bank Holiday weekend trip to Port Vale for today’s game.

By Mark McMahon
Saturday, 27th August 2022, 7:30 pm

It was the first time the Blues at stepped foot in Vale Park since April 2000.

And the return was well worth the wait as Pompey exited with a 1-0 win and a top-of-the-league place in the bag.

We wish all those travelling supporters a safe journey back to the south coast.

And for those who were left behind and unable to attend, here’s what you missed out on as the Fratton faithful made their presence felt on another memorable away day.

1. Pompey fans back at Port Vale

Oh, baby, baby! Pompey are top of the league!

Photo: Jason Brown

Photo Sales

2. Pompey fans back at Port Vale

These Pompey duo sport the new away kick during their visit to Vale Park today

Photo: Jason Brown

Photo Sales

3. Pompey fans back at Port Vale

More than 1,600 Pompey fans made the trip to Port Vale today.

Photo: Jason Brown

Photo Sales

4. Pompey fans back at Port Vale

Not a bad way to spend your last weekend before school starts again!

Photo: Jason Brown

Photo Sales
PortsmouthPompeyBluesPort Vale
Next Page
Page 1 of 4