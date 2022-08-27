14 magical pictures of Portsmouth fans enjoying another memorable away day following the Blues
Pompey fans were out in force again as 1,680 made the Bank Holiday weekend trip to Port Vale for today’s game.
By Mark McMahon
Saturday, 27th August 2022, 7:30 pm
It was the first time the Blues at stepped foot in Vale Park since April 2000.
And the return was well worth the wait as Pompey exited with a 1-0 win and a top-of-the-league place in the bag.
We wish all those travelling supporters a safe journey back to the south coast.
And for those who were left behind and unable to attend, here’s what you missed out on as the Fratton faithful made their presence felt on another memorable away day.
