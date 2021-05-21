14 out-of-contract League Two players who Portsmouth could target this summer
It’s set to be a busy summer transfer window for Pompey.
With only 13 players remaining under contract at Fratton Park, there will be plenty of new faces arriving at the Blues.
Danny Cowley will be looking to maximise his budget to ensure he compiles a squad capable of another League One promotion push.
Free agents are always viable options to bring in for any side in the lower leagues.
This transfer window, they might be more important than ever given the financial impact the Covid-19 pandemic has had on football.
When scouring who is available, Cowley could look to see which players who have starred in League Two this season are available.
They’d offer more value for money and a gem could potentially be unearthed.
Here are a look at a few that could fit the bill...