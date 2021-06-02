Danny Cowley is keen to bolster his options at the top end of the pitch during his Blues overhaul.

As things stand, Pompey have only two number nines under contract for the upcoming 2021-22 season in John Marquis and Ellis Harrison.

Jordy Hiwula was released at the end of his contract, having scored three goals in 15 appearances.

It's understood Cowley ideally would like to bring a target man to PO4 who can play alongside Marquis.

Joe Pigott’s one forward who is on Pompey’s shopping list after confirming his departure from AFC Wimbledon.

However, the Blues are braced to miss out on the man who plundered 22 goals this season, with Championship clubs interested.

But who else could Pompey look to target?

We’ve taken a look at who might fit the bill. Scroll down and click through the pages to see who’s on the list...

1. Joe Pigott - free agent Someone who is on Pompey's list of striking targets. Pigott's confirmed he won't sign a new deal at AFC Wimbledon after plundering 22 goals in all competitions. However, the Blues are braced to miss out with Championship sides also interested.

2. Jayden Stockley - Preston The ex-Bournemouth man enjoyed a fine loan spell during the second half of the season on loan at Charlton, scoring eight times in 20 games. It was reported last month that Stockley has attracted four potential suitors in League One. He has a year left on his Preston contract, however, so would command a fee.

3. Matt Smith - free agent It would likely be highly fanciful given Smith is an established Championship performer and wouldn't be cheap. However, the ex-QPR man has reportedly been offered a reduced wage to stay at the Lions and the promise of regular action could tempt. Would be a coup if the 6ft 6inch hit man was prised to PO4.

4. Chuks Aneke - free agent The former Arsenal man was on Pompey's radar two summers ago before opting for Charlton. Aneke bagged 16 times for the Addicks this season but is yet to sign a new contract. However, he's reported to have attracted interest from six Championship clubs and Pompey would be unable to match those financially.