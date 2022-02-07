The Blues were keen to add to their engine-room ranks prior to the transfer window closing, with moves for Rotherham’s Jamie Lindsay and Middlesbrough’s Lewis Wing explored before coming to nothing.

However, the need for extra cover in that department was highlighted last week when Williams was taken to hospital after a collision with Clark Robertson during the game against Charlton.

And it was exacerbated further on Saturday when Morrell saw red for his challenge on Oxford’s Cameron Brannagan – a decision which will now see him sit out the next three games, unless the Pompey launch an appeal.

Prior to both incidents, Cowley maintained he was reluctant to go down the free-agent route.

However, his stance has understandably mellowed in that respect, with the Pompey boss now open to exploring potential opportunities as he sees Blues numbers dwindle before his eyes.

So, to help him along, we’ve come up with 15 names which might suit...

1. Darron Gibson Age: 34 Previous club: Salford City Total career appearances: 213

2. Jack Wilshere Age: 30 Previous club: AFC Bournemouth Total career appearances: 273

3. Eunan O'Kane Age: 31 Previous club: Luton Town Total career appearances: 302

4. Tristan Nydam Age: 22 Previous club: St Johnstone (on loan from Ipswich) Total career appearances: 27