Pompey have been setting their stall out ahead of what will be another busy summer transfer window.

Despite 16 games of the current season remaining, a campaign that will finish with a play-off semi-final at least is hugely unlikely - giving the Blues’ recruitment team the perfect chance to formulate a strategy that will hopefully see them compete on a more consistent basis in League One next term.

Already we’ve heard of plans to scour Premier League and Championship academies for potential fresh talent.

Age won’t be a barrier either, though, with sporting director Rich Hughes insisting that if a player adds value on the pitch then they cannot be discounted.

John Mousinho has also spoken of his desire for Pompey to keep an active eye on the loan market – another strand of a transfer strategy that will hopefully see the Blues recruit players to fit the brand of play they’re so keen to introduce at Fratton Park moving forward.

At the core of that is a front-footed, aggressive, pacey and energetic style of play that will, optimistically, see Pompey finally say goodbye to League One football.

However, to get out of the division, a look at what the third tier has to offer cannot be discounted either.

And with some notable potential free transfers up for grabs at the end of the season, too, there’s players who could become available who can help Pompey achieve their goals.

Here’s 15 of the best soon to be out-of-contract League One players who could get the Blues back to the Championship.

1 . Niall Ennis - Plymouth Position: Centre-forward. Age: 23. Stats this season: 33 games, 10 goals, 4 assists.

2 . Archie Collins - Exeter Position: Central midfield. Age: 23. Stats this season: 36 games, 5 goals, 1 assist.

3 . Daniel Harvie - MK Dons Position: Left-back Age: 24. Stats this season: 33 games, 2 goals, 2 assists.

4 . George Dobson - Charlton Position: Defensive midfielder. Age: 25. Stats this season: 39 games, 1 goal, 3 assists.