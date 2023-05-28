16 amazing photos which highlight latest Milton End progress as part of Portsmouth’s £11.5m Fratton Park redevelopment: in pictures
Pompey’s £11.5m redevelopment of Fratton Park is now on the latest phase of the project.
By Pepe Lacey
Published 28th May 2023, 13:00 BST
Work is well under way in the Milton End following the season’s conclusion, with new seats, control room, PA and media facilities and new-look concourse in the pipeline.
When complete, the Blues’ away end will house up to 3,200 supporters - which will also include safe standing - prompting the overall capacity to more than 20,000.
As renovations continue to progress, here are 16 photos which highlight the latest phase of Pompey’s Fratton Park project.
