16 amazing photos which highlight latest Milton End progress as part of Portsmouth’s £11.5m Fratton Park redevelopment: in pictures

Pompey’s £11.5m redevelopment of Fratton Park is now on the latest phase of the project.
By Pepe Lacey
Published 28th May 2023, 13:00 BST

Work is well under way in the Milton End following the season’s conclusion, with new seats, control room, PA and media facilities and new-look concourse in the pipeline.

When complete, the Blues’ away end will house up to 3,200 supporters - which will also include safe standing - prompting the overall capacity to more than 20,000.

As renovations continue to progress, here are 16 photos which highlight the latest phase of Pompey’s Fratton Park project.

1. Milton End redevelopment

Work continues to progress in the Milton End, which will house up to 3,200 supporters when complete. Photo: Habibur Rahman

2. Milton End redevelopment

Work continues to progress in the Milton End, which will house up to 3,200 supporters when complete. Photo: Habibur Rahman

3. Milton End redevelopment

Work continues to progress in the Milton End, which will house up to 3,200 supporters when complete. Photo: Habibur Rahman

4. Milton End redevelopment

Work continues to progress in the Milton End, which will house up to 3,200 supporters when complete. Photo: Habibur Rahman

