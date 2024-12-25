So why should Pompey fans be any different as they hope Santa can help deliver an additional gift ahead of the January transfer window!

Despite Saturday’s 4-1 hammering of Coventry, the Blues still need reinforcing next month in order to give John Mousinho the best chance of guiding the Fratton Park side to Championship safety this season.

A new centre-back, additional quality in the centre of midfield and further depth out on the wings are among the head coach’s own Christmas wishlist.

But what players do the fans want to see wearing blue over the second half of the season?

We asked them, via Facebook, which ‘realistic’ targets they’d love to club to pursue in January? They didn’t hold back with their responses. And while some are a lot more realistic than others, there’s a good mix of names that would surely give Pompey a great chance of retaining their Championship status.

Here’s 16 names that cropped up when we asked the supporters to name their top target ahead of the window opening next week.

Matt Clarke - Middlesbrough The centre-back made more than 150 league appearances for Pompey and was part of the Blues side that famously won the 2016-17 League Two title. The 28-year-old hasn't featured in four of Middlesbrough's past five matches as he's remained on the bench. Some Pompey fans believe this is something the Fratton Park club should try to exploit. A PO4 return for Clarke would certainly go down very well!

Andy Carroll - Bordeaux The former Newcastle, Liverpool and West Ham striker is currently plying his trade in the fourth tier of French football for Bordeaux. Yet there's some among the Fratton faithful who believe the striker would be a welcome addition at Pompey in January - particularly with Kusini Yengi out until the beginning of February because of injury.

Louie Barry - Aston Villa on loan at Stockport The young Aston Villa forward is one of the most sought-after players operating outside of the top two divisions at present. The 21-year-old's 14 league goals in 21 appearances for Stockport means he's heading back to Villa in January ahead of a move to the Championhip. Some of the Fratton faithful believe Pompey should be making attempts to lure him to the south coast.