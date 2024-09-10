None of us have escaped the pain of seeing a firm Fratton favourite leave for pastures new - whether it be through financial issues at the club, a player falling out of favour with the manager, an offer proving too good to be true, or the player himself wanting a new challenge elsewhere.

It’s a painful circumstance to watch as it unfolds and can stir up emotions long after the said player is left.

As a result, it’s probably a subject matter that some don’t want to be reminded off. For others, though, they’ll happily reminisce about players who got away - as @Pompey_Goals found out when he asked Blues supporters on X, formerly Twitter, ‘Which was the first player Pompey sold that really hurt you?’

The response from the Fratton faithful was impressive, with a whole host of names offered up. So much so that we asked @Pompey_Goals to run a story on the names mentioned.

So here’s 18 former Pompey players fans wished had never been sold without evening mentioning Mick Quinn, Benjani, Vince Hilaire, Noel Blake, Steve Claridge, Peter Mellor, Jed Wallace and Matty Taylor!

1 . Darren Andertson Darren Anderton left Pompey to join Spurs for £1.75m in 1992. | Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Dave Kemp Part of a swap deal which took George Graham to Crystal Palace in 1976, Kemp bagged 32 goals in 64 third division games in a struggling Pompey side and then left for Carlisle for £75,000. @fletcherg003 wrote: Kemp to Carlisle was painful, as was Garwood to Aldershot: Biley to Brighton broke me!' Photo: None Photo Sales

3 . Mick Kennedy The hardman midfielder made 149 appearances between 1984 and 1988, where he could lay claim to being the toughest engineroom enforcer in the game. Underrated playing ability, too, for one of Pompey's all-time greats. The Irishman was sold to Bradford as the club experienced financial difficulties. @nisbeckian wote: 'Mick Kennedy, for me and I still think we could have survived that season if we had kept him.' | The News Photo Sales

4 . Martin Kuhl The midfielder helped Pompey reach the FA Cup semi-finals in 1992 but missed one of the vital penalty kicks that allowed Liverpool to progress to the final. Featured more than 150 times for the Blues before moving to Derby. @EveningGlennie joked: 'Martin Kuhl. Had a very ineffective sit in on the Fratton End about it!' Photo: - Photo Sales