Pompey were accompanied by 1,275 fans for Saturday’s trip to Bristol Rovers.

And what a treat the travelling Blues faithful were served up as John Mousinho’s side secured a 2-0 win against Joe Barton’s men.

Two goals either side of half-time from top-scorer Colby Bishop seal the points to help move Pompey up to ninth in the table.

There’s been talk of the Blues making a late push for the League One play-offs as their encouraging form under Mousinho continues.

We doubt you’ll find many of those supporters caught on camera at the Memorial Stadium on Saturday who will disagree as they witnessed another eye-catching win from their heroes.

Check out our 21 fans’ pictures as the Fratton faithful dare to dream again!

