21 superb photos of passionate Portsmouth fans at Bristol Rovers as 1,275 enjoy win at the Memorial Stadium: gallery

Pompey were accompanied by 1,275 fans for Saturday’s trip to Bristol Rovers.

By Mark McMahon
Published 20th Mar 2023, 12:16 GMT
Updated 20th Mar 2023, 12:26 GMT

And what a treat the travelling Blues faithful were served up as John Mousinho’s side secured a 2-0 win against Joe Barton’s men.

Two goals either side of half-time from top-scorer Colby Bishop seal the points to help move Pompey up to ninth in the table.

There’s been talk of the Blues making a late push for the League One play-offs as their encouraging form under Mousinho continues.

We doubt you’ll find many of those supporters caught on camera at the Memorial Stadium on Saturday who will disagree as they witnessed another eye-catching win from their heroes.

Check out our 21 fans’ pictures as the Fratton faithful dare to dream again!

Pompey fans at the Blues' victory at the Memorial Stadium.

1. Bristol Rovers 0-2 Pompey: fans' gallery

Pompey fans at the Blues' victory at the Memorial Stadium. Photo: Jason Brown

Photo Sales
Pompey fans at the Blues' victory at the Memorial Stadium.

2. Bristol Rovers 0-2 Pompey: fans' gallery

Pompey fans at the Blues' victory at the Memorial Stadium. Photo: Jason Brown

Photo Sales
Pompey fans at the Blues' victory at the Memorial Stadium.

3. Bristol Rovers 0-2 Pompey: fans' gallery

Pompey fans at the Blues' victory at the Memorial Stadium. Photo: Jason Brown

Photo Sales
Pompey fans at the Blues' victory at the Memorial Stadium.

4. Bristol Rovers 0-2 Pompey: fans' gallery

Pompey fans at the Blues' victory at the Memorial Stadium. Photo: Jason Brown

Photo Sales
PompeyBluesBristol RoversPortsmouthJohn MousinhoLeague One