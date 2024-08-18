So it was little wonder that Saturday’s home game against Luton Town was a sell-out, with plenty of smiles on display as the Blues’ famous old home kick started another intriguing league season.

It’s fair to say, a win against the Hatters would have been the icing on the cake. But with Rob Edwards’ side putting in an impressive defensive display after being reduced to 10 men shortly after the half-hour mark, those in attendance had to make do with a share of the spoils instead.

Nevertheless, with Pompey unbeaten from two tough opening fixtures to their Championship campaign, there’s plenty to remain positive about.

A trip to Middlesbrough is up next. In the meantime, here’s our favourite fans’ images as Championship football received a warm welcome from the famous Fratton faithful.

