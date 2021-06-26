Harry Anderson has been strongly linked with Pompey

25 and counting - every single player linked with Portsmouth this summer as Huddersfield Town, Tottenham Hotspur, Lincoln City, Millwall, West Brom and Luton Town men are touted for Fratton moves

It's been a summer of incessant transfer speculation.

By Jordan Cross
Saturday, 26th June 2021, 4:33 pm

So it would be no surprise if one of the huge number of players linked with Pompey managed to pass you by.

But, fear not, we have kept all across the transfer tittle-tattle to bring you a definitive list of the names touted for Fratton Park moves.

And with our contacts we’ve been able to separate the transfer duds from the players Danny Cowley is genuinely looking at.

1. Scott Twine

On Pompey's radar but with Cowley well stocked in his position Twine moved to MK Dons

Photo: Jason Brown

2. George Johnston

Defender was snapped up by Bolton with Wigan also interested

Photo: Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD

3. Guy Melamed

Pompey were credited with interested but striker wasn't in Cowley's radar

Photo: Andrew Milligan

4. Clark Robertson

Pompey got a deal over the line for the defender this week

Photo: CameraSport - Rich Linley

