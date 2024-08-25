25 cracking images as 1,664 Portsmouth fans make their presence felt at Middlesbrough's Riverside Stadium

By Mark McMahon
Published 25th Aug 2024, 18:00 BST
An impressive 1,664 Pompey fans made the long trip to Teeside to cheer on the Blues in their latest Championship fixture.

The trip is the Fratton faithful’s second longest of the season – and their loyalty was rewarded as John Mousinho’s side returned home with a share of the spoils after another pulsating game.

Here’s our favourite images from the Riverside Stadium’s away end.

See if you can spot yourself or someone you know travelled from the game.

Until next time!

Enjoying Pompey's first trip back to Middlesbrough since August 2011.

1. Pompey fans at Middlesbrough

Enjoying Pompey's first trip back to Middlesbrough since August 2011. Photo: Jason Brown

Loud and proud on the road with Pompey.

2. Pompey fans at Middlesbrough

Loud and proud on the road with Pompey. Photo: Jason Brown

Erm, enjoying Pompey's first trip back to Middlesbrough since August 2011!

3. Pompey fans at Middlesbrough

Erm, enjoying Pompey's first trip back to Middlesbrough since August 2011! Photo: Jason Brown

Celebrating Christian Saydee's double!

4. Pompey fans at Middlesbrough

Celebrating Christian Saydee's double! Photo: Jason Brown

