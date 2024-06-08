25 iconic photos from Portsmouth's never-to-be-forgotten League One campaign

It was a season which will go down as one of the greatest in Pompey’s 125-year history.
And our photographer Jason Brown was there every step of the way to document the glory of the Blues’ League One title-winning campaign.
We’ve put together some of the most memorable images from Jason along with Getty Images, PA and drone specialist Marcin Jedrysiak, which captured the essence of a campaign which will endure.
1. Iconic Pompey images of never-to-be-forgotten campaign
Twenty five iconic photos from Pompey's League One title win.
2. Iconic Pompey images of never-to-be-forgotten campaign
The Magic Man does it again. Nottingham Forest fan Colby Bishop gives it to the Derby crowd after his 95th-minute leveller at Pride Park.
3. Iconic Portsmouth images from never-to-be-forgotten campaign
Paddy Lane shone as Pompey went top of the table at Barnsley in September.
4. Iconic Pompey images of never-to-be-forgotten campaign
Poor joy from Conor Shaughnessy after his late Wycombe winner in October.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.