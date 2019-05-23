25 out-of-contract players who could fit the bill for Portsmouth
With the campaign at a close hundreds of players up and down the country are out-of-contract.
Pompey’s recruitment team will be doing their homework over who are the best frees for Kenny Jackett to land – here’s a list of 25 of those who could strengthen the Blues this summer
1. Chuks Aneke
Jackett is an admirer and had a season to remember scoring 19 goals for promoted MK Dons in League Two
JPIMedia
2. Conor Washington
Released by Sheffield United. Would command decent wages but would be a heavy-hitting option.
JPIMedia
3. James Norwood
Hot property after smashing in the goals for play-off finallists Tranmere. Ipswich are said to be keen.
Getty Images
Getty Images
4. Jay O'Shea
Linked with Pompey in the Cook era, the attacking midfielder bagged 16 goals for crisis club Bury this season
Getty Images
Getty Images
View more