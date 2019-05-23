Pompey’s recruitment team will be doing their homework over who are the best frees for Kenny Jackett to land – here’s a list of 25 of those who could strengthen the Blues this summer

1. Chuks Aneke Jackett is an admirer and had a season to remember scoring 19 goals for promoted MK Dons in League Two

2. Conor Washington Released by Sheffield United. Would command decent wages but would be a heavy-hitting option.

3. James Norwood Hot property after smashing in the goals for play-off finallists Tranmere. Ipswich are said to be keen.

4. Jay O'Shea Linked with Pompey in the Cook era, the attacking midfielder bagged 16 goals for crisis club Bury this season

