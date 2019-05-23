Chuks Aneke

25 out-of-contract players who could fit the bill for Portsmouth

With the campaign at a close hundreds of players up and down the country are out-of-contract.

Pompey’s recruitment team will be doing their homework over who are the best frees for Kenny Jackett to land – here’s a list of 25 of those who could strengthen the Blues this summer

Jackett is an admirer and had a season to remember scoring 19 goals for promoted MK Dons in League Two

1. Chuks Aneke

Released by Sheffield United. Would command decent wages but would be a heavy-hitting option.

2. Conor Washington

Hot property after smashing in the goals for play-off finallists Tranmere. Ipswich are said to be keen.

3. James Norwood

Linked with Pompey in the Cook era, the attacking midfielder bagged 16 goals for crisis club Bury this season

4. Jay O'Shea

