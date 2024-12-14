25 pictures of 1,708 defiant Portsmouth fans backing side in face of Derby County battering

By Jordan Cross

Pompey writer

Published 14th Dec 2024, 12:30 BST

It was a night to forget on the pitch at Derby County.

But off it Pompey fans were once again making themselves heard, as they defiantly backed their team in the face of a 4-0 battering.

Our photographer, Jason Brown, was there to capture all the action on and off the pitch - check out his work in our brilliant category.

Pompey fans were unbowed in the face of a Derby County battering at Pride Park.

1. Pompey fan gallery

Pompey fans were unbowed in the face of a Derby County battering at Pride Park. | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Pompey fans were unbowed in the face of a Derby County battering at Pride Park.

2. Pompey fan gallery

Pompey fans were unbowed in the face of a Derby County battering at Pride Park. | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Pompey fans were unbowed in the face of a Derby County battering at Pride Park.

3. Pompey fan gallery

Pompey fans were unbowed in the face of a Derby County battering at Pride Park. | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Pompey fans were unbowed in the face of a Derby County battering at Pride Park.

4. Pompey fan gallery

Pompey fans were unbowed in the face of a Derby County battering at Pride Park. | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Related topics:PortsmouthDerby County
News you can trust since 1877
