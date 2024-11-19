None of us have escaped the pain of seeing a firm Fratton favourite leave for pastures new - whether it be through financial issues at the club, a player falling out of favour with the manager, an offer proving too good to be true, or the player himself just a new challenge elsewhere.

It’s a painful situation to watch as it unfolds - and can continue to stir up raw emotions long after the said player is departed.

As a result, it’s probably a subject matter that some don’t want to be reminded of. For others, though, they’ll happily reminisce about players who got away - as The News found out when we asked our followers on Facebook to name the player they were most heartbroken to see leave Pompey.

The response was impressive, with a whole host of names offered up. So here’s 27 former Pompey players who broke the fans’ heart upon their Fratton Park exits.

1 . From left: Sean Raggett, Guy Whittingham, Jed Wallace and Jermain Defoe From left: Sean Raggett, Guy Whittingham, Jed Wallace and Jermain Defoe | National World/Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Guy Whittingham The striker was sold to Aston Villa for £1.2m in 1993 after scoring 109 goals in 188 appearances for Pompey following his arrival on a free transfer in 1989. | Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Matt Clarke The popular centre-back was sold to Brighton for £3.4m in 2019 after 174 appearances and nine goals for the Blues. Not a bad deal for a player who initially joined on loan from Ipswich, before joining as part of the deal that took Adam Webster to Portman Road. | Getty Images Photo Sales