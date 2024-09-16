30 cracking images as 18,046 loyal Portsmouth fans rock Fratton Park despite West Brom defeat: gallery

By Mark McMahon
Published 16th Sep 2024, 19:00 GMT
It was wonderful being back at Fratton Park on Sunday following an international break that just seemed to drag on.

There’s nothing better than cheering on the Blues on a match day, irrespective of the result – and that’s exactly what 18,000-plus Pompey supporters chose to do at the weekend as John Mousinho’s side looked to pick up their maiden Championship win of the new season.

Unfortunately, the impressive showing from the stands didn’t translate into an impressive result at the final whistle, as the hosts suffered a 3-0 defeat.

There’s clearly room for improvement on the pitch as the Blues adjust to their new loftier surroundings.

However, off it, it’s a case of the fans continuing what they do best – being the best supporters around!

Check out our latest pictures of the Fratton faithful and see if you can spot anyone you know.

18,046 home fans were inside Fratton Park to cheers on John Mousinho's Blues.

1. Pompey fans back at Fratton Park

18,046 home fans were inside Fratton Park to cheers on John Mousinho's Blues.

The Pompey fans were delighted to be back at Fratton Park following a two-week break.

2. Pompey fans back at Fratton Park

The Pompey fans were delighted to be back at Fratton Park following a two-week break.

There were plenty of smiles before kick-off - but not too many afterwards, though!

3. Pompey fans back at Fratton Park

There were plenty of smiles before kick-off - but not too many afterwards, though!

A crowd of 20,205 watched the Blues' 3-0 loss to West Brom at Fratton Park.

4. Pompey fans back at Fratton Park

A crowd of 20,205 watched the Blues' 3-0 loss to West Brom at Fratton Park.

