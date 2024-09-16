There’s nothing better than cheering on the Blues on a match day, irrespective of the result – and that’s exactly what 18,000-plus Pompey supporters chose to do at the weekend as John Mousinho’s side looked to pick up their maiden Championship win of the new season.

Unfortunately, the impressive showing from the stands didn’t translate into an impressive result at the final whistle, as the hosts suffered a 3-0 defeat.

There’s clearly room for improvement on the pitch as the Blues adjust to their new loftier surroundings.

However, off it, it’s a case of the fans continuing what they do best – being the best supporters around!

Check out our latest pictures of the Fratton faithful and see if you can spot anyone you know.

