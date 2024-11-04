He was amazed at how the travelling Fratton faithful stuck by their side – even after another substandard start to the game for the Blues.

And, no doubt, he further appreciated their loud and proud presence at the final whistle as the veciforous noise emanating from the away end after a super second-half showing helped drown out the boos that greeted his side upn referee Anthony Backhouse’s final whistle.

As we know with Abu Kamara’s summer transfer to Hull, Tigers owner Acun Ilicali isn’t afraid to splash the cash in order to bring success to Hull.

You never know, maybe he’ll try to make the Pompey fans his next big signing as he bids to make the Tigers a footballing force!

That’s something money can’t buy, though – and as always the Blues fan base remains the Fratton Park club’s biggest asset.

That tremendous loyal support will hit the road on Tuesday again as John Mousinho’s side travel to Plymouth.

Another cracking atmosphere generated by the Fratton faithful is guaranteed.

In the meantime, see if you can spot yourself or a loved one enhancing the Pompey suporters’ reputation even more at the MKM Stadium.

1 . Pompey fans at Hull 2,106 supporters made the trip to the Tigers' MKM Stadium for Saturday's 1-1 draw Photo: Jason Brown Photo Sales

2 . Pompey fans at Hull 2,106 supporters made the trip to the Tigers' MKM Stadium for Saturday's 1-1 draw Photo: Jason Brown Photo Sales

3 . Pompey fans at Hull 2,106 supporters made the trip to the Tigers' MKM Stadium for Saturday's 1-1 draw 2,106 supporters made the trip to the Tigers' MKM Stadium for Saturday's 1-1 draw Photo: Jason Brown Photo Sales

4 . Pompey fans at Hull 2,106 supporters made the trip to the Tigers' MKM Stadium for Saturday's 1-1 draw Photo: Jason Brown Photo Sales