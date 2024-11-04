2,106 supporters made the trip to the Tigers' MKM Stadium for Saturday's 1-1 drawplaceholder image
2,106 supporters made the trip to the Tigers' MKM Stadium for Saturday's 1-1 draw

30 cracking images of 2,106 Portsmouth fans making a racket and drowning out Hull boos on visit to MKM Stadium

By Mark McMahon
Published 4th Nov 2024, 18:00 BST
Updated 4th Nov 2024, 18:05 BST
Pompey fans were at their brilliant best at Hull on Saturday.

So much so that even Hull boss Tim Walter lauded their vocal presence at the MKM Stadium.

He was amazed at how the travelling Fratton faithful stuck by their side – even after another substandard start to the game for the Blues.

And, no doubt, he further appreciated their loud and proud presence at the final whistle as the veciforous noise emanating from the away end after a super second-half showing helped drown out the boos that greeted his side upn referee Anthony Backhouse’s final whistle.

As we know with Abu Kamara’s summer transfer to Hull, Tigers owner Acun Ilicali isn’t afraid to splash the cash in order to bring success to Hull.

You never know, maybe he’ll try to make the Pompey fans his next big signing as he bids to make the Tigers a footballing force!

That’s something money can’t buy, though – and as always the Blues fan base remains the Fratton Park club’s biggest asset.

That tremendous loyal support will hit the road on Tuesday again as John Mousinho’s side travel to Plymouth.

Another cracking atmosphere generated by the Fratton faithful is guaranteed.

In the meantime, see if you can spot yourself or a loved one enhancing the Pompey suporters’ reputation even more at the MKM Stadium.

1. Pompey fans at Hull

1. Pompey fans at Hull

2,106 supporters made the trip to the Tigers' MKM Stadium for Saturday's 1-1 draw Photo: Jason Brown

2. Pompey fans at Hull

2. Pompey fans at Hull

2,106 supporters made the trip to the Tigers' MKM Stadium for Saturday's 1-1 draw Photo: Jason Brown

3. Pompey fans at Hull

2,106 supporters made the trip to the Tigers' MKM Stadium for Saturday's 1-1 draw Photo: Jason Brown

2,106 supporters made the trip to the Tigers' MKM Stadium for Saturday's 1-1 draw Photo: Jason Brown

4. Pompey fans at Hull

4. Pompey fans at Hull

2,106 supporters made the trip to the Tigers' MKM Stadium for Saturday's 1-1 draw Photo: Jason Brown

