30 cracking retro pictures from local Portsmouth darts scene

By Mark McMahon
Published 13th Nov 2024, 17:39 GMT
Updated 13th Nov 2024, 17:43 GMT
Portsmouth and it’s surrounding areas have a cracking tradition of producing some wonderful darts players.

So we were delighted to stumble across these great images taken in the early 2000s of players preparing to compete in local leagues and competitions.

See if you can spot anyone you know – or even yourself for that matter as we salute you!

Phil 'The Power' Taylor pictured alongside members of The Goodies team at The Good Companion public house on the Eastern Road in 2003.

1. Retro darts

Phil 'The Power' Taylor pictured alongside members of The Goodies team at The Good Companion public house on the Eastern Road in 2003. Photo: National World

Participants in the Portsmouth Men's Darts League pairs finals at the Meon Valley Pub, Milton, in 2007.

2. Retro darts

Participants in the Portsmouth Men's Darts League pairs finals at the Meon Valley Pub, Milton, in 2007. Photo: National World

The Mermaid ladies' darts team, at the Mermaid Pub, New Road in 2001.

3. Retro darts

The Mermaid ladies' darts team, at the Mermaid Pub, New Road in 2001. Photo: National World

Jon Bramble and David Faulkner at Casey's Bar, Landport in 2004.

4. Retro darts

Jon Bramble and David Faulkner at Casey's Bar, Landport in 2004. Photo: National World

