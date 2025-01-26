31 brilliant pictures of 2,492 unbowed Portsmouth fans in face of West Brom battering

By Jordan Cross
Published 26th Jan 2025, 05:00 GMT
Updated 26th Jan 2025, 08:35 GMT
There was precious little for Pompey fans to cheer at West Brom.

Yet, the 2,492 fans who travelled to the Hawthorns once again relentlessly backed their team, despite another capitulation on the road.

As ever our photographer, Jason Brown, was there to capture fans backing their team despite the 5-1 reverse.

Check out the brilliant gallery of his work and see if you can spot yourself or friends and family.

Enjoying Pompey's first trip to West Brom in more than 16 years.

1. Portsmouth fans during the EFL Sky Bet Championship match between West Bromwich Albion and Portsmouth at The Hawthorns, West Bromwich, England on 25 January 2025.

Enjoying Pompey's first trip to West Brom in more than 16 years. Photo: Jason Brown

2. Pompey fans at the Hawthorns

Enjoying Pompey's first trip to West Brom in more than 16 years. Photo: Jason Brown

3. Pompey fans at the Hawthorns

Enjoying Pompey's first trip to West Brom in more than 16 years. Photo: Jason Brown

4. Pompey fans at the Hawthorns

Enjoying Pompey's first trip to West Brom in more than 16 years. Photo: Jason Brown

