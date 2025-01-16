And there were 1,532 hard Blues followers who braved the fog to make the trek to Lancashire and back their side incessantly once again.

Our man Jason Brown was there to capture the action on the pitch and the backing for John Mousinho’s side off it.

Check out our brilliant gallery featuring his pictures to see if you can spot yourself, or any of your friends or family at Ewood Park.

1 . Pompey fan gallery There were 1,532 hard Portsmouth fans who made the trek to Blackburn - and once again incessantly backed their team at Ewood Park. | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages Photo Sales

2 . Pompey fan gallery There were 1,532 hard Portsmouth fans who made the trek to Blackburn - and once again incessantly backed their team at Ewood Park. | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages Photo Sales

3 . Pompey fan gallery There were 1,532 hard Portsmouth fans who made the trek to Blackburn - and once again incessantly backed their team at Ewood Park. | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages Photo Sales