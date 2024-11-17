31 brilliant retro images of beloved summer soccer sixes tournaments in Portsmouth

By Mark McMahon
Published 17th Nov 2024, 18:00 GMT
They were tournaments we all loved being part off during the summer – and especially after the regular league seasons were over.

So hopefully these retro pictures of soccer sixes tournaments will bring back some happy memories.

Pompey’s mini break for international football has allowed us a bit of extra time to revisit The News’ picture archives.

So we were delighted to stumble across these pictures from 2007 as kids from across the region took part in our very own News Soccer Sixes tournament.

Hundreds of kids would have taken part in the all-day event, so hopefully you’ll recognise a few faces from the many teams that took part.

There’s also a few bonus pictures of the Whiteley Sixes from the same year.

Hope you enjoy!

Harrison Primary

1. The 2007 News Sixes revisited

Harrison Primary Photo: National World

Warren Park A and B

2. The 2007 News Sixes revisited

Warren Park A and B Photo: National World

The Gosport Borough Youth under-7s team that competed in the Whiteley Sixes in July 2007.

3. Soccer Sixes revisited

The Gosport Borough Youth under-7s team that competed in the Whiteley Sixes in July 2007. Photo: National World

The AFC Portchester Red A under-10s team that competed in the Whiteley Sixes in 2007.

4. Soccer Sixes revisited

The AFC Portchester Red A under-10s team that competed in the Whiteley Sixes in 2007. Photo: National World

