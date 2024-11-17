So hopefully these retro pictures of soccer sixes tournaments will bring back some happy memories.
Pompey’s mini break for international football has allowed us a bit of extra time to revisit The News’ picture archives.
So we were delighted to stumble across these pictures from 2007 as kids from across the region took part in our very own News Soccer Sixes tournament.
Hundreds of kids would have taken part in the all-day event, so hopefully you’ll recognise a few faces from the many teams that took part.
There’s also a few bonus pictures of the Whiteley Sixes from the same year.
Hope you enjoy!
