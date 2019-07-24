.

4 Portsmouth stars in running for League One top scorer - where do they they place among favourites?

Portsmouth kick off their League One season against Shrewsbury Town in little over a week.

As Pompey seek a return to the Championship, who will fire the goals to take them there? Click and scroll through to find out where the club's stars place among the bookies favourites for the top scorer award.

33/1

1. Oliver Hawkins (Portsmouth)

25/1

2. Freddie Ladapo (Rotherham United)

25/1

3. Kayden Jackson (Ipswich Town)

25/1

4. Ronan Curtis (Portsmouth)

