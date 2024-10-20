47 cracking images as 1,744 Portsmouth fans celebrate historic win and produce incredible atmosphere at QPR: gallery

By Mark McMahon
Published 20th Oct 2024, 12:00 BST
Pompey fans know how to make their presence felt everywhere they go.

But spare a thought for those residents of west London yesterday as the Blues secured their first Championship win of the season.

If you think the travelling Fratton faithful are loud at the best of time – add a much-needed victory to the mix, three points that lift them off the bottom of the table, and a first league win at Loftus Road since 1967, and you’ll soon see the noise levels multiply to unprecedented levels!

A crowd of 1,744 made the short journey to the capital to pack out the away end at the Rs’ home – and oh how they enjoyed their latest day out as John Mousinho’s side came from behind to secure their first Championship victory at the 10th time of asking.

The win and incredible atmosphere generated by the Blues fans will no doubt tempt even more Pompey supporters to change their plans and head to Cardiff on Tuesday night for another important fixture.

That promises to be a cracker, too. But before you set off, check out our superb images of the away end at Loftus Road on Saturday. There’s 47 images of the Fratton faithful all loving life as they once again enjoy that winning feeling.

See if you can spot yourself, a mate or a loved on as Pompey kick-start their season in style – both on and off the pitch!

There were plenty of happy faces in the away end at Loftus Road.

1. Pompey fans at QPR

There were plenty of happy faces in the away end at Loftus Road. Photo: Jason Brown

Saturday's short trip to the capital allowed the Fratton faithful to enjoy their first win of the season.

2. Pompey fans at QPR

Saturday's short trip to the capital allowed the Fratton faithful to enjoy their first win of the season. Photo: Jason Brown

1,744 Pompey fans packed out the away end at QPR.

3. Pompey fans at QPR

1,744 Pompey fans packed out the away end at QPR. Photo: Jason Brown

Getting ready for the big game.

4. Pompey fans at QPR

Getting ready for the big game. Photo: Jason Brown

