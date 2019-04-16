Have your say

Ben Close was rewarded with a new Pompey contract yesterday.

And the Fratton faithful were delighted to see the homegrown midfielder sign an extension on his deal.

The 22-year-old’s new contract comes after a string of fine performances across the campaign.

The Southsea talent has flourished since Ben Thompson returned to Millwall in January.

Close has racked up 39 appearances so far this term, netting six times and has featured from the outset in the Blues’ previous 15 games.

And supporters are in agreement the academy graduate fully deserved his fresh deal.

Ben Close celebrates Pompey's Checkatrade Trophy triumph at Wembley. Picture: Joe Pepler

Here’s what a selection of Pompey fans had to say on the 22-year-old extending his stay on social media:

Facebook

Gareth Robinson

Proper Pompey lad right there, up the blues

Dan Ward

Fully deserved, underrated by some in my eyes

Cath Absolom

True Pompey lad right to the core and one of our original former academy players who has actually been associated with our club since the age of five. So well done, Ben!. Brilliant news!.

Matt Marsh

One of our own...!!!

Joe Parkinson

We're the ones who've been rewarded

Twitter

@HarvMarksy

Love seeing Ben Close finally get the recognition and love he deserves.

Certainly one of our starting 11 now. Been singing his praises for five years.

@MissHeatherWild

So it appears that Ben Close is signing a new deal. He’s come on leaps and bounds this season and I’m excited to see what he can do next season. #HesOneOfOurOwn

@scottpompey

Well done Pompey. Ben Close a certain starter for years to come #baller