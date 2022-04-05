Goalscorer Aiden O'Brien and Sean Raggett impressed at Bolton tonight

'A constant threat... commitment and energy shone... aerially magnificent' - check out Neil Allen's Portsmouth ratings from Bolton Wanderers draw

The ratings are in from tonight’s 1-1 draw at Bolton.

By Neil Allen
Tuesday, 5th April 2022, 10:23 pm
Updated Tuesday, 5th April 2022, 10:30 pm

This is how chief sports writer Neil Allen saw the Pompey performances at the the University of Bolton Stadium. Do you agree with his marks out of 10?

1. Gavin Bazunu - 7

Magnificent first-half save, but could do nothing about the penalty

2. Hayden Carter - 7

Unfortunate to give away spot kick, otherwise another excellent showing form the youngster

3. Sean Raggett - 8

Dominant showing once more from the powerful defender. Aerially magnificent

4. Clark Robertson - 7

Comfortable, composed and used the ball from the back superbly at times

