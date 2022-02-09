The names Matt Clarke, Christian Burgess and Jack Whatmough instantly spring to mind for many but there have been other defenders who have gone on to have successful careers.

However there have been other career paths for others, who have gone into coaching and technical roles.

And no doubt there’s been a few who wore royal blue who slipped your minds...

We take a look at where Pompey’s 23 central defenders over the past decade have ended up.

Here’s what we found.

1. Jason Pearce The 34-year-old came through the ranks at Fratton Park and made 44 appearances during his first two senior seasons. He would later play for Leeds and Wigan before joining Charlton where he is currently captain at the Valley. Photo: Barry Zee Photo Sales

2. Greg Halford Halford spent two seasons on the south coast, making 57 outings in Blue, scoring seven goals. The 37-year-old left following relegation to League One and went on to play for several clubs including; Nottingham Forest, Brighton and Birmingham. He has since expressed a desire to return to Fratton Park. Photo: Steve Reid Photo Sales

3. Ricardo Rocha A fans' favourite amongst many, the former Portuguese international made 97 appearances over three seasons and stayed at the club despite relegation to League One. Pompey would be his final club as he retired in 2013 after a 12 year career. Photo: Barry Zee Photo Sales

4. Karim Rekik The 27-year-old arrived on a half season loan from Man City and played eight times for Pompey, he has since gone onto have a successful career in Europe making outings for PSV, Marsellie and Hertha Berlin. He is currently playing in Spain for Sevilla where he regularly plays Champions League football. Picture: Steve Reid(121306-1277) Photo: Steve Reid Photo Sales