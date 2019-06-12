Here is a glimpse at work being undertaken at Fratton Park during the close season.

Pompey’s 119-year-old home is the subject of redevelopment ahead of the 2019-20 League One campaign.

View from the North stand of Fratton Park development this summer

This includes the laying of a new semi-artificial pitch, improving the structure of the South stand and the removal of the ground’s four floodlight pylons.

And these pictures provide an insight into how the ongoing development is faring this summer.

Pompey remain tight-lipped over the exact details of the blueprint behind their Fratton Park ambition as Tornante prepare to stay at a venue opened in August 1899.

Regardless of aspirations for the future, work is continuing to bring the old ground up to scratch in the present, as these photographs demonstrate.

Starting with the South stand, a new roof has been under construction for several months, with cladding also applied at the stand’s back to prevent rain leaking through on match days.

In addition, the steelwork has been stripped back, treated and repainted with the purpose of saving on long-term maintenance of the 93-year-old structure.

Meanwhile, new stanchions are being applied to the South stand roof to replace the existing floodlight pylons situated in each corner of the ground.

As previously reported, Pompey have received planning permission to relocate the floodlight from the north-west corner.

That will instead be situated in the far corner of the North stand car park, although will no longer be illuminated.

The remaining three pylons will be removed, with lighting instead to be fulfilled by illuminations fixed to the South stand roof.

At stands, the other Fratton Park work taking place centres on the relaying of the playing surface.

Previously a grass pitch, this will become semi-artificial, providing artificial turf underneath the grass surface.

The procedure, which is common among Premier League and Championship clubs, is regarded as a means of countering the cutting up of pitches.

Pompey have requested the opening game of the forthcoming campaign, to be played on Saturday, August 3, is switched away from Fratton Park.

That is to allow the ongoing Fratton Park redevelopment more time to be completed.