The centre-back becomes the third new face of the January window, with Ryley Towler and Matt Macey joining earlier in the month.

Bernard came through the ranks at Chelsea before making the move to the Red Devils’ academy, aged 16.

During his time at Old Trafford, the defender made one first-team outing - which came in the Europa League during the 2019-20 campaign.

He’s also spent loan spells in League Two with Salford as well as Championship side Hull.

The Fratton faithful have given their seal of approval of Pompey’s new man and are keen for further deadline day arrivals.

Here are the best of the reactions from Twitter.

Pompey fans have their say on arrival of Di'Shon Bernard.

@OG_Racing: Excellent start, NOW GIVE US JEVANI.

@HarvMarksy: The start of a busy day hopefully.

@markjroser73: Yes yes welcome to Pompey! Give it your all son and fans will love you when Fratton is rocking no better place to be.

@OutlawTig: Hopefully you'll love it. Sure you'll make a big impact. Play Up Pompey.

@LloydThomas96: A great E-Di’shon to the squad to be fair.

@JHancock46: Fantastic barnet, welcome Di’Shon.

@JaxonsJerseys: His calls himself BigDish on twitter and I'm here for that - welcome to Fratton.

@Willfrattonpark: Him over Raggs? Would be a proper young backline if so.

@teddynettle1: Huge from us.

