'A huge loss' ... 'Our midfield is doomed' ... 'Glad this pair is backed' - How Portsmouth fans reacted to Sheffield Wednesday team news as former Luton Town and Lincoln man misses out
The Fratton faithful have been reacting to Danny Cowley’s team selection for tonight’s clash with Sheffield Wednesday – and one topic of conversation leads the discussion.
Pompey fans have expressed their worry with Joe Morrell’s continued absence as Miguel Azeez and Shaun Williams partner in midfield once again.
The Wales international hasn’t featured since the victory over Gillingham after being sidelined with an illness bug that kept out a number of the squad for the visit of Harrogate.
And although George Hirst has returned to full fitness, there’s still a problem causing Morrell to miss out.
In addition, there has been excitement with Ronan Curtis’ to the starting XI, as the Blues look to record five consecutive league victories against the Owls.
Read below to see how Pompey fans reacted on Twitter:
@MarkRoser9: Worried about midfield this eve may get over run . Williams already playing too much according to Cowley's. Azeez not done much so far . Miss morrell Thompson etc big time. Glad hirst back and Curtis back . Hoping for a win fear they be too strong in the midfield hope I'm wrong.
@DanLewis:1999: No Morrell is a huge loss but glad Hirst is back
@pfcmccloud: Hirst! but azeez and willo ehhhh
@Matt25Smithers: Morrell still ill? Our midfield is doomed.
@Willmott3Sam: Must be a bad sickness bug to knock that many players for 6
SamWilliamsPFC: No morell no party