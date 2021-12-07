Pompey fans have expressed their worry with Joe Morrell’s continued absence as Miguel Azeez and Shaun Williams partner in midfield once again.

The Wales international hasn’t featured since the victory over Gillingham after being sidelined with an illness bug that kept out a number of the squad for the visit of Harrogate.

And although George Hirst has returned to full fitness, there’s still a problem causing Morrell to miss out.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In addition, there has been excitement with Ronan Curtis’ to the starting XI, as the Blues look to record five consecutive league victories against the Owls.

Read below to see how Pompey fans reacted on Twitter:

@MarkRoser9: Worried about midfield this eve may get over run . Williams already playing too much according to Cowley's. Azeez not done much so far . Miss morrell Thompson etc big time. Glad hirst back and Curtis back . Hoping for a win fear they be too strong in the midfield hope I'm wrong.

@DanLewis:1999: No Morrell is a huge loss but glad Hirst is back

Joe Morrell once again misses out tonight due to illness. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

@pfcmccloud: Hirst! but azeez and willo ehhhh

@Matt25Smithers: Morrell still ill? Our midfield is doomed.

@Willmott3Sam: Must be a bad sickness bug to knock that many players for 6