The pair were one of six new faces brought in by Danny Cowley prior to last weekend’s double-header against the Hawks and Gosport Borough.

And both got their opportunity to shine with 45-minute appearances in both games.

Twenty-year-old striker Saydee arrived from Bournemouth and featured in both first-half squads, putting in strong performances alongside Ronan Curtis and Marcus Harness in attack.

Meanwhile, 29-year-old Wisdom played alongside Haji Mnoga at centre-back in both second-half sides, showing his experience and strength despite spending a year without a club.

Following both games, we took to social media to gauge the Fratton faithful’s verdict on the higher-profile duo.

Here's the best of the reaction from Twitter and Facebook.

Andre Wisdom

@Len87668696: Personally think it would be a decent addition if he gets match fitness back.

@PFCperspectives: A significant downgrade on Hayden Carter. My optimism is waning by the day.

@braddersjw: Is it only me who thinks Andre is actually a good player?

@PompeyRy: If the rumours are true and we bag Andre Wisdom, I'd consider that a huge signing! If we got him, Hirst, a keeper and two spare strikers I'd be very, very happy!

@HarvMarksy: I’d take Andre Wisdom. Had a lot of injury struggles but lots of Championship experience and offers versatility at right-back and centre-back. Should add a lot of wisdom to the side too.

@benellissss: What an awful signing Andre Wisdom would be.

Christian Saydee

@danieledmunds4: Not getting ahead of myself but Christian Saydee golden boot this season.

@Stew_Smith1: Christian Saydee, please don't be another Gassan Ahadme

@DrabbleMatt: Saydee was the most willing to try and take on his man and attack the Hawks back line, that coupled with his strength made him a real threat.