The right-back was Pompey’s standout performer on a difficult afternoon at Fratton Park as the Blues drew 1-1 with Steve Cotterill’s men.

The contest saw the ex-Arsenal academy star appear on the scoresheet for the first time in his career on a senior level.

It was the perfect strike to, with Swanson placing a wonderful curling effort from the edge of the box past Marko Marosi to cancel out Shrewsbury’s opener moments before.

Amid the Blues’ worrying injury situation, Danny Cowley has had to look for other options on the right side of defence following Joe Rafferty’s lengthy spell on the sidelines.

Initially, Connor Ogilvie was favoured ahead of Swanson, with the left-back appearing five times in his unnatural right-back position.

That had seen the youngster primarily feature in cup competitions, with the Blues boss unwilling to throw the defender straight into the deep end.

But after defensive issues against Ipswich, Fleetwood and Charlton, a number of the Fratton faithful called on Cowley to hand the right-back a place in the starting XI.

Indeed, their wish was granted when Cowley opted to hand Swanson his first EFL start against Forest Green last week.

After an impressive debut, he went on to star against Oxford last Tuesday before putting in a man-of-the-match display against Shrewsbury.

Dale has become the latest name to praise the former Arsenal prospect, after the pair caused nightmares to the Salop defence throughout the afternoon at Fratton Park.

The winger has been impressed with the 21-year-old’s maturity in recent weeks after being rewarded with his Football League opportunity.

‘The goal was fully deserved, He told The News.

‘He’s stepped up, shown a lot of maturity in his performances and I think he’s got better game on game.

‘He’s had to wait for his chance as well and I think he’s taken it.

