The hosts played the final 30 minutes with 10 men after Sam Smith was sent off for a second bookable offence.
And while Danny Cowley’s men extended their unbeaten run in the league to 10 matches and moved up to eighth in the table, they will be disappointed they were unable to make the breakthrough at the Abbey Stadium
1. Gavin Bazunu - 7
Challenged to make several saves and always in control of distribution.
Photo: The News
2. Kieron Freeman - 7
(Replaced by Michael Jacobs on 76 minutes): Defensively sound and uses the ball extremely well from the back.
Photo: The News
3. Sean Raggett - 7
Troubled at times, but always dominant in the air.
Photo: The News
4. Connor Ogilvie - 8
Bloodied and battered but gone on with matters with the minimum of fuss. Excellent.
Photo: The News