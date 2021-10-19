Pompey conceded four goals for the second consecutive match as Ipswich ran riot at Fratton Park. Picture: Graham Hunt

'A match to forget', 'Sloppy at times' - How Neil Allen rated the Portsmouth players during the defeat to Ipswich Town

Pompey’s humbling defeat to Ipswich Town has been reflected in Neil Allen’s latest player ratings.

By neil allen and sam cox
Tuesday, 19th October 2021, 10:43 pm

It comes after Danny Cowley’s side conceded four goals for the second game running as the Blues capitulated during the second half once again.

No player scored a rating higher than six, in what makes for grim reading.

The Fratton Park outfit have now dropped down to 17th in the league table as individual performances failed to reach the expected standard.

Undefined: twitter

Here’s how our chief sports writer scored the players…

A message from the Editor, Mark WaldronYou can support our local team of expert Pompey writers by subscribing here for all the latest news from Fratton Park for 14p a day.

1. Gavin Bazunu - 4

Dreadful mistake for opener and should have done better with third. A match to forget

Photo: JPiMedia

Photo Sales

2. Kieron Freeman - 4

Dogged but being asked to perform in unfamiliar position and getting exposed

Photo: JPIMedia

Photo Sales

3. Sean Raggett - 5

Stood firm and never goes hiding, but let down by others

Photo: JPIMedia

Photo Sales

4. Shaun Williams - 5

Just isn’t working out as a makeshift centre-half

Photo: JPIMedia

Photo Sales
Neil AllenPortsmouthPompeyIpswich TownFratton Park
Next Page
Page 1 of 4