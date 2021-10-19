It comes after Danny Cowley’s side conceded four goals for the second game running as the Blues capitulated during the second half once again.

No player scored a rating higher than six, in what makes for grim reading.

The Fratton Park outfit have now dropped down to 17th in the league table as individual performances failed to reach the expected standard.

Undefined: twitter

Here’s how our chief sports writer scored the players…

1. Gavin Bazunu - 4 Dreadful mistake for opener and should have done better with third. A match to forget Photo: JPiMedia Photo Sales

2. Kieron Freeman - 4 Dogged but being asked to perform in unfamiliar position and getting exposed Photo: JPIMedia Photo Sales

3. Sean Raggett - 5 Stood firm and never goes hiding, but let down by others Photo: JPIMedia Photo Sales

4. Shaun Williams - 5 Just isn’t working out as a makeshift centre-half Photo: JPIMedia Photo Sales