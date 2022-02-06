A message to Portsmouth players after Oxford United defeat: play with that pride, spirit and commitment - and we'll back you all the way

A message to #Pompey. We’ve just lost a game in the 96th minute, yet we still raised our arms in song. Hopefully you get it now. We’re not asking for the world, or for success today, all we want is everything given to the cause. We saw that today. That’s the benchmark.

@PompeyViking62

Waited all season to find a player who can create things & score goals and he was in the squad the whole time.. Why he was never first pick on day one of the season, I'll never know.

@pompey9219

Match 20 2021-22 @OUFCOfficial 3-2 @Pompey Disappointing end but great spirit & character. One of the basics Pompey fans want is for the team to play with pride. Today they did. Keep on like that & the fans will back the team. #Pompey

@peadubya66

Absolutely gut wrenching. Losing like that at the end. It was a hard enough task when we went down to 10 men. Tough one to take.

Pormpey played with pride in defeat at Oxford

@PlayUpPompey__

Sounds strange to say, but Joe Morrell’s red card might just be the best thing that could happen to us. All of a sudden all the players and fans fighting and on the same page. I’ve always loved #pompey for the passion, never the glory. We had that today. Hope that feeling continues

@LukeEllisPUP

Fair play to the Oxford midfielder, had a great game, dunno his name but he's got a whistle in his mouth

@monolocoUK

We played well with 10 men and really dug deep. Just reiterates my lifelong belief. Pompey teams and Pompey fans are always at their very best when our backs are against the wall.

@pompeychiv

Robbed very undeserved cheating Oxford diving all game ref cheating all game. Can’t blame our boys today gave their all gutted #pompey

@Pompey_Goals

I passionately believe that not one other player in the squad has the ability to firstly see that pass and secondly has the ability to execute it other than Micky Crackers. Some player.

@PompeyPedro

Our performance today was absolutely bang on, and exactly what we’ve been crying out for from this #Pompey side.

@officialfournil

