'A modern, attacking full-back who could make it in Championship' - inside track on Portsmouth, Bristol City, Middlesbrough and Huddersfield target

We spoke to the South London Press’ Dons writer, Edmund Brack, who gave us the inside track on the left-sided player who is also reported to be interesting Bristol City, Middlesbrough and Huddersfield.

‘Nesta is a very good League One defender, a proper modern-day full-back.

‘He perhaps lacks a little bit of consistency at times, still, and last season he struggled against the likes of Mallik Wilks and one or two of the better wingers, but this season he’s undoubtedly come on in leaps and bounds.

‘Nesta came to Wimbledon from Met Police, but he had spells with Chelsea and Spurs on trial as a youngster.

‘He did have the opportunity to go back into a professional academy before he signed, but he decided the Wimbledon route was the best one for him - and it’s worked out best for his career.

‘Under Glyn Hodges he played as a wing-back really. He wasn’t in the back four, it was a back five and he’d play down the left of midfield.

AFC Wimbledon's Nesta Guinness-Walker. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images).

‘He actually did play striker for a few minutes once, and this season he’s shown he has the ability to shoot from long range.

‘If Danny Cowley likes his full-backs to attack, Nesta will be perfect for him.

‘Wimbledon fans would definitely be disappointed to see him go.

‘They have Henry Lawrence on loan from Chelsea, but he is developing as a right-back.

‘Nesta is really the only real first-team left-back who is capable of doing what (Wimbledon manager) Mark Robinson asks, and bomb forward to join the attack.

‘Him and Robinson get on well, and he’s good at developing young players.

‘He played centre-back last weekend against Wycombe. He did a pretty good job considering it was the first time he’d ever played there, and he was up against Sam Vokes.

‘I think only Ben Heneghan won more aerial duels and he kept Vokes at bay really well.

'Defensively he can improve, but it’s an area he has improved over the first half of this season.

‘He’s better going forward than defensively, but he’s definitely made progress defensively as well.

‘I’ve spoken to Nesta a few times and he’s driven to kick on. It’s something he’s keen to get across in interviews.

‘Perhaps it’s how much he has improved this season which has been most impressive, I think he is now definitely capable of doing a job at Championship level.

‘It’s often easier to blood players in the full-back or wing-back position, and I think that could definitely work for Nesta.’

