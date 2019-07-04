Have your say

A Premier League work ethic and a bit of a warrior.

That’s how Sean Raggett has been described by his former managers during his career.

Sean Raggett. right, showed a Premier League attitude during his Lincoln days. Picture: Alex Morton/Getty Images

The centre-back completed a season-long loan to Pompey from Norwich last week.

He bolsters the Blues’ defensive options ahead of next campaign’s League One promotion push.

The Fratton faithful have likely been doing their due diligence on Raggett’s career to date.

And he’s been spoken of in high regard by his ex-bosses.

Lincoln’s Danny Cowley is regarded as one of the brightest upcoming managers in the game.

He worked with Raggett for one-and-a-half years at the Imps before his departure to Norwich.

And Cowley believes the defender’s attitude and drive is akin to a top-flight player.

Speaking after Raggett left Sincil Bank in January 2018, Cowley said: ‘You can’t replace Sean Raggett, not as a player and not as a person.

‘He’s been phenomenal and we’re proud of his development during the short time he’s been with us.

‘I will watch with real interest to see how his career moves forward.

‘He’ll be moving into a Championship squad and maybe there will be players who will have more technical ability than him initially.

‘But he’s got a Premier League attitude and a Premier League work ethic and, I promise you this, he will find his way.’

Just two days arriving at Norwich, Raggett was under consideration to start against Chelsea in the FA Cup third round.

Although the appearance didn’t bear fruit, Daniel Farke said the Gillingham-born ace was firmly in his future plans.

The Canaries manager said: ‘I was really thinking about choosing him for the squad but we will do without him because it’s just a little bit too early. We want him to learn a bit more about how we play.

‘Our centre-backs are also all in good shape, so there’s no need to rush it. Sean’s an important part of my plans.’

Raggett has struggled to make an impact at Norwich Road and spent last season on loan at Rotherham.

He suffered with ankle injuries, though, limiting him to just 10 appearances for the Millers.

Yet in one of those, against Ipswich on January 12, Raggett had his tooth knocked out – something he’s still to replace.

And the steel he displayed was hailed by Rotherham boss Paul Warne.

He said: ‘Sean's a bit of a warrior.

‘He's seen the dentist after going to the hospital after the game. He's trained with a plug in his mouth, but when he heads the ball he can feel pain.’

Certainly fans will make their own minds up on Raggett after he dons the star & crescent.

But what’s been said augurs well for Pompey.