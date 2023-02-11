John Mousinho suffered successive away defeats following a 3-1 loss at promotion-chasing Plymouth.
At 2-0 after 79 minutes, the Blues looked out of it until substitute Reeco Hackett pulled one back and threatened to inspire a remarkable late comfortable.
However, in stoppage time, Plymouth hit the visitors on the break to seal their victory and a return to the top of the table, yet there were some positive Pompey performances.
Here are our on-the-whistle player ratings...
2. Josh Oluwayemi - 6
Replaced the ill Matt Macey for his second Football League outing. Had some nervy moments, particularly with miskicks from two Sean Raggett back passes. Undone by deflection for opening goal and good save at feet of Callum Wright in second half.
3. Di'Shon Bernard - 5
Found Mickel Miller a real handful, on occasions left in his slipstream and fortunate to escape conceding a penalty after one should barge from behind. Cleared Callum Wright’s header off the line early in second half.
4. Sean Raggett - 6
A bit of a mixed bag. Some excellent moments and exposed for others, but relishes a battle and that’s what it was at times for the Blues, particularly when up against Sam Cosgrove.
