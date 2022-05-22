As expected, those departing PO4 this summer will be Shaun Williams, Ollie Webber, Paul Downing and Callum Johnson.

Following previous confirmations, Pompey reiterated they had triggered options Marcus Harness, Louis Thompson, Jay Mingi and Jayden Reid’s contracts, which will see them stay at Fratton Park for a further year.

The club also announced that they remain in negotiations with Sean Raggett, Aiden O’Brien, Michael Jacobs and Reeco Hackett, whose deals are set to expire next month.

Meanwhile, loanees George Hirst, Hayden Carter, Gavin Bazunu, Tyler Walker and Mahlon Romeo have all returned to their parent clubs.

That leaves Danny Cowley with Ronan Curtis, Kieron Freeman, Denver Hume, Ryan Tunnicliffe, Alex Bass, Clark Robertson, Haji Mnoga, Liam Vincent, Connor Ogilvie and Joe Morrell, who all remain under contract.

Following the announcement on Saturday, the Fratton faithful have expressed their views on social media.

Here’s the best reactions from Twitter.

@jackbriant6: Webber really gave Lloyd Isgrove and Stephen Henderson a run for their money for the most pointless signings.

@ChasEarl: Need Raggett and Jacobs to sign as a minimum really, doubt we will get Hirst and Carter. Huge few weeks ahead.

@Rich03832303: Not surprised but gutted to see Johnson leave, thought he was a very capable right-back.

@GeorgeB_1992: Callum Johnson is nailed on coming back to haunt us, the next Whatmough scenario. Thanks to all the players leaving for their efforts.

@PORTSMOUTHFCLEE: No surprises! Recruitment is everything.

@HazzaTWood96: Happy with the retained list. I really hope we'll see Jacobs, O'Brien and Raggett at Pompey next season, if not I will be disappointed. Sad to see Johnson go though.

@jaketet03: Very happy with that, if we can keep all players that have been offered a contract then we are set. Just need a successful transfer window now.

@PFCRhys_: Pretty much as expected. Webber being signed then released six months later is extremely bizarre, two goalkeepers minimum needed.

@blakepfc: Gutted for Callum Johnson. Was a class player for the season he had here and a good man off the pitch. Will be a good player for anyone in this league. Other than that seems about right.