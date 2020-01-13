Pompey writer Jordan Cross provides his thoughts on Pompey target Dimitri Cavare.

The Blues reporter broke the news that Kenny Jackett was interested in the out-of-favour Barnsley full-back on Saturday night.

And talking in the latest edition of Pompey Talk, Cross discusses what type of player Cavare is and the latest on the bid to bring the Guadeloupe international to Fratton Park.

Cross said: ‘I’ve seen a bit of Cavare in the past and enough to be well aware of him, coming away when you watch him play for Barnsley knowing he’s one of those stand-out players.

‘He certainly was last season, I think it was 44 games in a promotion-winning side.

‘He was named in the League One team of the season and is a bit of a flying machine.

Barnsley's Dimitri Cavare

‘I know everyone’s a world-beater when you see them on these (online) videos but if you have a look around and do a bit of a video search on Cavare, he’s good going forward. He really does get up and down.

‘There’s been some slight criticism from Barnsley fans about him this season, perhaps more from a defensive aspect.

SEE ALSO: Barnsley boss to continue trimming squad amid Pompey interest in Dimitri Cavare

‘He hasn’t featured under the new manager, Gerhard Struber, since November and sometimes a face doesn’t fit, he’s not what a manager wants.

‘But Kenny Jackett certainly does see him as the kind of right-back that he wants over the rest of the season.

‘He wants his full-backs to be forward-thinking, certainly within the framework of a 4-2-3-1.

‘And if you have those two sitters (in midfield), you want the energy up and down the flanks.

‘You’re going to get a more steady, stoic performance from James Bolton, Anton Walkes has gone, Ross McCrorie – we’ll have to see what happens with those hamstrings and whether they’ll hold up – so Pompey and Kenny Jackett could see the right-back area as one that needs strengthening this month.

‘And Cavare ticks enough boxes.

‘There’s been enough said or hinted by Kenny Jackett in the past that he’s a fan of him.

‘He talked about him last season and it was about (Viv Solomon) Otabor giving him quite a few problems against Barnsley and saying not a lot of people will do that to Cavare.

‘A mental note was made there, yeah, you’re a fan.

‘Enough boxes were then ticked from sources in the last couple of weeks and nearer to the weekend.

‘So he’s certainly one they’re looking at and we wait to see how that one develops.’