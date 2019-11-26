Have your say

Pompey continued their fine form with a victory over promotion-rivals Rotherham tonight.

The Millers sat fourth in the table ahead of their trip to Fratton Park and the Blues took a top-six scalp for the first time tin 2019.

Kenny Jackett’s side delivered a 3-2 win in what was an enthralling contest from start to finish.

Ronan Curtis, John Marquis and Ben Close were on target to ensure Pompey made in seven games unbeaten in all competitions.

More importantly, they’re up to 10th in the League One table and just two points outside the play-off places.

Here’s how members of the Fratton faithful reacted to the success on Facebook page Portsmouth FC – The News...

John Marquis celebrates Pompey's win at the final whistle. Picture: Joe Pepler

Tom Haustead

Very very well done Pompey. What a great run we are on. They are a great side at this level, unbeaten away from home before tonight, and we got the job done. That is a statement win

Anthony Knight

Well done pompey 3 points and a decent performance too ...playing so much better now

David Moulder

My question is why pompey could not done this at the start of the season blue army

Christine Pryce

That’s more like it Pompey well done everyone

Steve Jackson

Some excellent football tonight! Keep it up

Mel Clarke

It was a very good game and the lads played really well

Will Alderson

Good win still not convinced your the man to take us forward Kenneth

Harry Wood

Brilliant win tonight Jackett, the boys stood firm, PUP!