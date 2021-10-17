A thrashing, fans fighting each other and Michael Smith giving Portsmouth the runaround - Rotherham was EMBARRASSING

Pompey fans have been carrying out their Rotherham post-mortem after the second-half collapse at the New York Stadium. Here’s a selection of those views.

By Jordan Cross
Sunday, 17th October 2021, 6:00 pm

Michael Smith.

Completely hounded and ridiculed by Pompey fans during his loan spell - unfairly.

Goes on to be one of the best strikers in this league and should probably be playing the league above.

Fair play to the lad, he deserved to give some back after scoring #Pompey

@Sammstone10

We’re terrible. This is the worst squad we’ve had since the 14/15 season. We’re playing worse football than we ever did under Jackett and the results are beyond ridiculous. Questioned the signings Cowley made before the season started and being proved right unfortunately. #Pompey

@PragmaticFrog

John Marquis' body language sums up the mood in the 4-1 loss at Rotherham. (Photo by Daniel Chesterton/phcimages.com)

#Pompey 4-1 down. Fans fighting each other and getting kicked out. Still don't blame the Cowley's as he is working with what he has... But the owners/club/squad in general need to do better. We deserve better. I'm tired.

@frattonendblog

#pompey not playing great in a complete rebuild season and still in the top half. Also we’re going into winter and it’ll rain more so things are looking up….. keep smiling chaps

@LukeEllisPUP

My life is worse for being a Portsmouth fan by the way. But it’s a habit I’ll never kick

@PompeyPedro

Anyone who complains about Bazunu mistake have a day off. Still one of the better performers today #pompey

@CowleysCows

Unfortunately that's what you get from young keepers, he will stop a lot more goals than mistakes he will make. Main problem at the back is Freeman, lacks height and pace, why Cowley got rid of Johnson for him I will never know!

@Pompeytucks

If this was Jackett he’d be getting both barrels. But it’s weird how it’s the players/owners getting the stick and not the manager?! He bought most of these players did he not?? #Pompey

@jamesfrowen

My problem is I rate the Cowleys and believe in their footballing ethos, the problem is they seem to have is the squad/players we have aren’t good enough to play that way and there is no plan B

@mevster1

Didn't expect to win the league this season, but some of our results are really embarrassing, not to mention Sutton Utd, Cowleys the honeymoon is well and truly over.

@IanGray34636197

