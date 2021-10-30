'A win's a win... just what we needed' - Portsmouth fans react to 1-0 win against Bolton

John Marquis celebrates scoring Pompey's winner.

John Marquis’ 51st-minute effort was enough to separate the two teams as Danny Cowley’s side recorded only their second win in 14 appearances.

His effort and the team’s second clean sheet in 13 outings was enough to move Pompey up to 13th in the table.

And while it proved to be a scrappy affair, it was enough to keep the Fratton faithful happy as the Blues try to kick-start their season.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here’s a selection of the views shared on Twitter.

@GavH_: Not pretty or spectacular but 3 much needed points.

@PORTSMOUTHFCLEE: A wins a win! I’m happy! 1-0 scrappy but a clean sheet and a victory! Onto the next.

@DanLewis1999: SHIP IS SLOWLY STEADYING.

@AtlGorillaTalk; Pompey get back to winning ways with a 1-0 win over Bolton.

Solid defensively, outshot Bolton, good progress.

This gives me hope we won’t have to worry about relegation.

@themartinfish: Phew. I’ll take that. Improved in 2nd half for once. Impressed by Thompson.

@TheChief657: Scrappy and wasted a ton of chances but a 1-0 win on the form we've been on is just what we needed.

@martinlloyd23: huge win for our season that #Pompey.

@MarkRoser9: Well done lads .4 pts out of 6 decent now keep improving and get another 3 PTS on Tuesday . Well done and good to see @JohnMarquis09 back on the score sheet.

@garethnorton1: Bloody beautiful #Pompey

Have def played better and lost. Take the 3pts and go again.