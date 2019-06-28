Aaron Jarvis is aiming to achieve what every other triallist has failed to do since Kenny Jackett has been in charge at Pompey – win a contract.

The striker reported for the first day of pre-season duty at the Blues’ training base yesterday.

Jonathan Douglas played a one game for Pompey reserves during the 2017-18 season. Picture: Colin Farmery

Following his release from Luton, Jarvis now aims to earn a deal at Fratton Park.

But history says it will be tall order for the former Basingstoke forward to become a full-time member of Jackett’s squad.

Since taking the reins at Pompey, the boss has ran the rule over 12 players all with the same goal.

None of them were offered terms at PO4, however.

Mohamed Maouche. Picture: Colin Farmery

Here’s a look back at all of them and where they are today…

Lawrie Wilson

Turned up for Kenny Jackett’s first Pompey training session two years ago after being released from Bolton.

The boss confirmed the Blues wouldn’t be pursuing a deal after their first friendly of the summer at Salisbury.

Harry Isted. Picture: Sarah Standing (170841-4376)

Wilson subsequently moved to Port Vale, before dropping to the National League with Ebbsfleet.

Harry Isted

The Chichester-born keeper trained with Pompey for several days in 2017.

He then underwent a trial period at Luton and won himself a contract at Kenilworth Road.

Adam Henley spent time on trial at Pompey. Picture: Dave Howarth/ PA

Yet to make his Football League debut, but did feature twice in the Checkatrade Trophy for the Hatters last term.

Mohamed Maouche

The Frenchman arrived on the south coast in 2017 after previously representing Servette, Lausanne-Sport and Tours.

The midfielder featured in a Premier League Cup victory over Southend before he joined Oldham.

Maouche made 41 appearances for the Latics in League Two last season.

Thomas Juel-Neilsen

Pompey cast their eye over the centre-back in October 2017.

He featured for the reserves against Everton under-23s but was unsuccessful in his pursuit of a deal.

The Dane subsequently crossed Stateside to join Orange County before completing a switch to SönderjyskE in his homeland in March.

Ceykan Karagozlu

The Kings Langely winger featured for the reserves against Bristol City under-23s at Privett Park in October 2017.

Karagozlu had been training with Pompey for several weeks but didn’t impress sufficiently enough to earn a contract.

Victor Adeboyejo

Had a brief spell with the Blues midway through the 2017-18 season after leaving Leyton Orient.

The striker would go on to sign a deal at Barnsley and scored four goals in 31 appearances when the Tykes clinched promotion from League One last season.

Bruno Andrade

Despite being under contract at National League side Boreham Wood, the Portuguese trained with Pompey in October 2017.

The Blues did not make a move for Andrade, though, and he’d move to Lincoln on a free transfer in May 2018.

The forward netted 11 times in 50 appearances as the Imps clinched the League Two crown last term.

Andrade has been linked with Pompey this summer.

Adam Henley

Featured for the reserves at Leicester in November 2018, featuring for a full 90 minutes at right-back.

But Henley didn't go enough to win a Pompey contract.

He then opted for a move to MLS side Real Salt Lake but has returned to England this summer after signing a one-year deal at Bradford City.

Jonathan Douglas

Appeared for the reserves in a Premier League Cup clash against Leicester City at Nyewood Lane in February 2018.

The former Ipswich and Leeds midfielder has since retired.

Paul Paton

With Pompey short of centre midfielders, the Northern Ireland international spent a brief period at PO4 in March 2018.

He’d join Plymouth for the remainder of the 2017-18 campaign, making three appearances.

Paton spent last season at Falkirk before making the switch to rivals Dunfermline Athletic this summer.

Ruben Sammut

Trained with Pompey towards the end of the 2017-18 campaign.

The Chelsea midfielder impressed Kenny Jackett – but didn’t try to make a swoop.

Sammut had a spell on loan at Falkirk last term before being released from Stamford Bridge this summer.

Dimitar Evtimov

The keeper a brief period with the Blues in January while Luke McGee was out injured.

However, the former Burton Albion man left for Accrington after he was offered a contract at the Wham Stadium.