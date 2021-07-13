Affectionately known as ‘Kev the Kitman’ by many, the club stalwart has decided to cut down on kit duties to spend more time with beloved wife, Sarah.

She successfully beat bowel cancer last year – and McCormack wishes to devote more attention to his wife of 25 years.

As a result, the highly-popular figure at Fratton Park will no longer attend Pompey matches, instead taking on the role as the club’s assistant kitman.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That will entail working purely Monday to Friday, thereby maintaining his long-standing Blues links.

The kitman role has been entrusted on McCorkmack for the past 22 years, after he replaced Gordon Neave in the summer of 1999.

During that time he’s become an instantly-recognisable member of the Pompey set-up, irrespective of managerial changes.

And it’s little wonder members of the Fratton faithful have taken to social media to wish him and wife Sarah well.

Kev McCormack has been Pompey's kitman for the past 22 years

He’s a selection of the good-will messages sent to McCormack via our Facebook page...

Bob De Ste Croix: Top top man big kev always has time to stop and have a chat just as he did on Saturday you've done yourself proud take care.

Gary Tolhurst: Top man....I bet he has a good book in him!

Harry Wood: An absolute Pompey Legend, thanks for all you've done as Kev The Kitman, good luck in your new role here Big Kev, PUP!

Robert Michael Dewane: Good to know that you'll still be around Kev.

Like Barry H, it was good to know there was one of 'us' behind the scenes at the club.

You've made the right decision and I hope you and your wife remain in the best of health.

Jason Rosam: Absolute geezer, always has a word to say when approached, wont be the same dressing room without him.

Ben Nicholas: What a job to do. And to do it for 22 years at points 6 days a week.

Top dedication from a mainstay at Portsmouth.

Karen Brooks: Omg kev but you are such a lovely man to step down and spend a lot more time with lovely Sarah.

You’ve done a great job at Pompey. All the best to you both.

David Foster: Thank you for your incredible service to the club, Kev.

Leeson Murray: One of the biggest legends to ever step foot down Fratton. Thanks for everything Kev!

Stephen Jenkins: Good luck in your new role Kev absolute Legend PUP

Leon Yates: Still got some of the old kit he gave my mum to give to me as a teen lol.

They came out of the wardrobe for a charity nhs match couple weeks back lol, still got life in them lol.

Steve Pawsey: The Hall of Fame beckons and so deserved.

Trevor Brown: Now Kev’s a Pompey legend.