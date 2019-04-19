Pompey celebrate Matt Clarke's late winner. Picture: Daniel Chesterton

Absolute Trojan… gave heart and soul – how Portsmouth's players rated in the victory over Burton Albion

Matt Clarke was voted The News’ man of the match in Pompey’s 2-1 victory at Burton. 

Check out how chief sports writer Neil Allen rated Kenny Jackett's men below...

Craig MacGillivray - Confident in everything he did - 7

Craig MacGillivray

Craig MacGillivray - Confident in everything he did - 7
An absolute Trojan - and involved in winner - 8

Nathan Thompson

An absolute Trojan - and involved in winner - 8
Stood firm in testing times - 8

Christian Burgess

Stood firm in testing times - 8
What a crucial goal that could prove to be - 8

Matt Clarke

What a crucial goal that could prove to be - 8
