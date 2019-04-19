Absolute Trojan… gave heart and soul – how Portsmouth's players rated in the victory over Burton Albion
Matt Clarke was voted The News’ man of the match in Pompey’s 2-1 victory at Burton.
Check out how chief sports writer Neil Allen rated Kenny Jackett's men below...
1. Craig MacGillivray
Craig MacGillivray - Confident in everything he did - 7
Freelance
2. Nathan Thompson
An absolute Trojan - and involved in winner - 8
Freelance
3. Christian Burgess
Stood firm in testing times - 8
Freelance
4. Matt Clarke
What a crucial goal that could prove to be - 8
Freelance
View more