'Absolutely perfect... warra a team... best 11' - Portsmouth fans react to Danny Cowley's latest starting XI for Port Vale as Spurs man earns recall
Pompey fans on social media are excited by what Danny Cowley’s latest starting XI can achieve at Port Vale today.
The Blues boss has made two changes to the league side that beat Bristol Rovers 3-1 last weekend, with Tom Lowery and Dane Scarlett replacing Louis Thompson and Michael Jacobs respectively.
And despite Tuesday night’s Carabao Cup blip at the hands of Newport, when Cowley made wholesale changes to his team, there’s a feeling among supporters on social media that this is Pompey’s best XI and that the Blues’ unbeaten start to League One will continue at Vale Park.
Here’s a selection of the views shared on Twitter following the handing in of the team sheet.
@MarkRoser9: Beautiful that let's bounce back boys and get 3pts.
@P24576512: There’s three points in that team ….
@Jake_PFC: Absolutely perfect, announce 5-0.
@DanKnight10: 2 strikers thank god.
@Dann_PFC; We don’t concede today, warra team.
@JackLJYeats: It’s actually unfair that we have Pack, Lowery and Morrell.
@MattPennyPFC: Best 11.. up the blues.
@MattRooksTaylor: What. A. Team.