Harry Jewitt-White was named on the bench for Pompey's opening-day win at Fleetwood. Picture: Nigel Keene/ProSportsImages

That's the view of the Blues' Academy manager Greg Miller, who has been 'encouraged' by some early season signs within the set-up.

Both Jewitt-White and Kaba were named on the bench in Pompey's opening-day triumph at Fleetwood.

It came after the second-year scholar pair were called up to train with Cowley's first-team squad in pre-season.

For Jewitt-White, 17, it maintained some positive signs of progress after featuring twice in the EFL Trophy under former Blues boss Kenny Jackett last season.

Meanwhile, for former Southampton Academy prospect Kaba, it shows he caught the eye of Cowley and has been rewarded with joining in with first-team training and a place in the match-day squad at Fleetwood.

And Miller, who took on his role at Pompey in April, is keen for more second year scholars and under-18 players to follow suit and push hard to push themselves for first-team involvement of any kind.

The Pompey Academy manager said: ‘Looking at the oldest age group in the academy, it’s all about how we can help our second year scholars demonstrate the right levels of potential and playing capabilities to be involved with Danny’s squad beyond this season.

‘We’ve certainly been encouraged by some of the early signs, as Harry Jewitt-White and Izzy Kaba have had involvement with the first team in training, pre-season games and on the bench at Fleetwood.

‘We’re aiming to see if we can maximise our u-18 players joining in the with senior side during sessions when we feel they’re ready for it and when Danny has the need to promote players into that environment.’

Scot Miller admitted things have been a little 'frantic' for him in the months since taking on his Blues role.

But the former Barnsley coach has now settled on the south coast with his family.

And he insisted communication between himself, first-team head coach Cowley and his staff is clear.

Miller added: ‘It’s been very frantic for me since I arrived at the club back in April – as you would expect with any new role. I’ve been fortunate enough to have great support from the executive, while communication channels are clear with Danny and the first team staff.